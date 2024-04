Education

MP Board Class 10, 12 results declared: Boys outperform girls, check details here

Students can check their results at the official website of MPBSE.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results. Students can check their results at the official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.