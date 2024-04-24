Who was first owner of Sachin Tendulkar's 6000 square feet house, how much he paid for it?

A house that would reflect Sachin Tendulkar's accomplishments, passion, and love for the game was his dream. In 2007, an extraordinary batsman named Sachin Tendulkar made his debut on the cricket scene. His skill was legendary, cricket stadiums echoed with his name, and the world was in awe of his talent.

And so, with a stroke of his pen, Sachin Tendulkar purchased Dorab Villa, an opulent bungalow located in Mumbai, the financial hub of the country. Known by its popular name, Dorab Villa was built in 1920 over 6000 square feet and was the only bungalow of its kind in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar had purchased the bungalow from the Parsi family in 2007. This bungalow was bought for Rs 39 crore

Dorab Villa was a lavish home that celebrated Sachin's cricket passion and accomplishments. In addition to being the height of luxury, the bungalow had insurance coverage totaling Rs 100 crore, which included fire insurance.

Sachin was happy to be able to call Dorab Villa his home because his dream had finally come true. The bungalow stood for his diligence and commitment to the game of cricket. It served as both a testimonial to his accomplishments and a source of motivation for other young cricket players. Sachin's dream had come true, and Dorab Villa would always be a treasured asset.