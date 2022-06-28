Rocketry The Nambi Effect: Suriya goes speechless after seeing R Madhavan in Nambi Narayan's avatar

Credit: R Madhavan/Instagram

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor R Madhavan, on Tuesday, dropped a video in which actor Surya goes speechless after seeing the actor in ISRO scientist Narayanan’s look. He was stunned to see Madhavan in makeup.

Sharing the video, R Madhavan wrote, “Only my bro #actorsuriya can make me feel so good and react like this.. Nambi sir is a huge fan of my bro and his father.” Fans loved his reaction as he was amazed to see the actor in the scientist look. One of the social media users wrote, “Priceless Reaction from Suriya na.”

The second one mentioned, “I wish videos could be framed.” The third person commented, “Can't wait for the Film.” The fourth one said, “suriya was looking so happy.” The fifth one commented, “Full video pls maddy. Hardwork never fails. You such a dedicated actor man. Proud to be your fan. Love you Maddy.” The fifth one commented, “Again do a movie like aayutha eluthu .. awaiting combo.”

The sixth person commented, “take a bow in front of the legends !!” The seventh one wrote, “from sea hawks to karthik to nambi.. you rock maddy.. always your fan..” The eight one commented, “All the best for rocketry sir.” The ninth one mentioned, “Look how humble suriya stand in front of nambi sir.” The tenth person said, “I m a Big fan of Maddy. The reason I am started watching Tamil film your film alaipayuthe sir love you anna.”

Another person mentioned, “Aap to ekdam same Nambi lag rahe ho. Suriya aise hi thodi bhramit hua.”

Based on the life of ISRO scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry The Nambi Effect traces his scandalous story and uncovers the truth behind it all.

The film stars R Madhavan in the eponymous role of Mr Nambi Narayanan and boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

The film will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on July 1, 2022. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.