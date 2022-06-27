Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Amitabh Bachchan, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan pose together in viral photo

Image source: Vamsi Shekhar/Twitter

Some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry - Telugu superstars Prabhas and Nani, KGF director Prashanth Neel, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan, Project K director Nag Ashwin, and veteran Telugu director K. Raghavendra Rao - came together recently at the opening of the new office of the film production company Vyjayanthi Movies in Hyderabad.

The production company recently celebrated 50 years as it was launched in 1972 by C. Ashwini Dutt and since then, has produced iconic movies in Tollywood with many of them being directed by the veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao. As the industry giants came together, their fans went berserk, and thus, this photo has spread like a wildfire on the internet.

Amitabh, Prabhas, and Nag Ashwin were there representing the Project K team as the big-budget science fiction film has been bankrolled by the same production company. Recently, the film's leading lady Deepika Padukone was also in the city shooting for Nag Ashwin's directorial after she came back from Cannes and before she flew off to Madrid for a Cartier event.



READ | Deepika Padukone exudes angel vibes in white gown at Madrid event, poses with Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri

Dulquer Salmaan is leading Sita Ramam, a romantic drama set to release on August 5, which has been made under the same banner. Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna are the two leading ladies in the film whose teaser was launched on Sunday, June 26 in the city.

Along with Project K, Prabhas also has Prashanth Neel's next film Salaar in his lineup. The big-budget actioner is being produced by Hombale Films, not the Vyjayanthi Movies. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is also expected to be a part of the film which stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady.

Vyjayanthi Movies had also produced Nag Ashwin's previous film Mahanati, a biopic on the late actress Savitri. The 2018 film had won three National Film Awards including the one for the Best Actress for Keerthy Suresh and the Best Feature Film in Telugu.