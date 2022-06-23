KGF Chapter 3: Director Prashanth Neel says sequel to Yash's blockbuster is 'out of compulsion'

The post-credit sequence of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 teases KGF Chapter 3. Read on to know what Prashanth Neel has to say about the same.

Starring Yash in his ultimate swag avatar of Rocky Bhai and headlined by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 broke all the records when it was released in April this year and turned out to be the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with the global collections of around Rs 1,250 crore.

In its post-credit sequence, the film teased the next chapter as a file named KGF Chapter 3 is found when Rocky's crimes in the United States of America are being investigated following his death in the breathtaking climax of KGF Chapter 2.

Now, in a recent interview with the YouTube channel Galatta Plus, Prashanth was asked if he is actually considering KGF Chapter 3 or if that last shot was just a tease to excite fans. The filmmaker replied, "There is definitely a possibility of Chapter 3. That also comes out of compulsion. People have loved this world, they've loved this character and we are gonna keep it going. We don't know when, but we are gonna keep it going".

When asked if he already has an idea for the third part of the KGF franchise, Neel added, "Of course, we have an idea. We had an idea for it a long time back actually, but right now we just want to take a big break and we will definitely come back to make that." Well, it seems that fans would have to wait for much longer for KGF Chapter 3.



After the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel is directing the Baahubali star Prabhas for the big-budget pan-India film Salaar. It is being said that Salaar might be an extension of the KGF universe with Prabhas and Yash joining hands in KGF Chapter 3.