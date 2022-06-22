Deepika Padukone exudes angel vibes in white gown at Madrid event, poses with Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri

Deepika Padukone Fanpage-@deepikapadukone_all/Instagram

Just after flying back from the Project K shoot in Hyderabad, Deepika Padukone jetted off to Madrid, Spain to attend a gala event for the French luxury goods brand Cartier. Looking like an angel, the Gehraiyaan actress rocked the event in a white gown with the Cartier neckpiece and earrings adding more charm to her beauty.

Deepika can also be seen posing with the Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri and the popular Hollywood actor Rami Malek, who won the Oscar for his amazing performance as the Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in the musical Bohemian Rhapsody. Her photos and videos are now spreading like a wildfire on the internet.

When Deepika was in Hyderabad, it was reported the actress was rushed to the hospital after her heart rate increased on the sets of Project K. Now, the film's producer Ashwini Dutt has clarified these reports in his interview with Deccan Chronicle as he told the publication, "Earlier she was down with Covid-19, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check-up just to make sure that everything was normal".



READ | Brahmastra: Deepika Padukone to be part of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film? Fans claim to spot her in trailer

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Pathaan set to release on January 25, 2023 opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which also stars John Abraham, marks SRK's return to the big screen after four years and a month and is thus, one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood. She will also be paired opposite Hrithik Roshan in the aerial actioner Fighter. Slated to release on September 28, 2023, it is also being directed by Siddharth Anand and will also mark his production debut under his banner Marflix.