Deepika Padukone trolled as she struggles with her massive gown at Cannes 2022 red carpet

Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet at Cannes International Film Festival 2022 in a massive orange gown on Tuesday, May 24 when she attended the screening of the French film The Innocent along with the jury members. The Gehraiyaan actress was seen struggling with the trail of her elaborate gown on the red carpet.

As her video surfaced on the internet, she was brutally trolled by the netizens for choosing such a dress at the prestigious event. One netizen wrote, "When they can't manage why do they wear such dresses. That too with a long tail. It's so embarrassing when they make fun of themselves."

Another netizen commented, "this is painful to watch! Indian celebrities have still not got it right when it comes to events like this! Sad." "I mean, why wear such a dress where you need assistance when it's a struggle? What's the point?", read another comment by an Instagram user.

Some netizens also mocked her with comments such as, "Lo karwaali na beizzati? Wear clothes instead of draping some random sheets" and "saans phul gayi dress sambhalte sambhalte".



READ | Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone exudes charms in orange outfit, leaves netizens awestruck

An Instagram user even pointed out jokingly that how is Deepika getting time to watch the films as a jury member when she is busy wearing those dresses as they wrote, "She went there as a jury this year.... is she even watching the films??? Because getting dressed up like that is too much time-consuming..... do know how will she gonna critique those films".

There were some netizens who even appreciated her for carrying her dress gracefully as they wrote, "Can we appreciate the fact that she single handedly carried the entire outfit??" and "Carried by Grace".

Watch the video and netizens' reactions below



















Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Yash Raj Productions' Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial will release on January 25, 2023.