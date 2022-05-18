Cannes Film Festival 2022: Rocketry, Godavari, other Indian films to be screened at fest

From R. Madhavan's Rocketry to Achal Mishra's Dhuin, here's the list of Indian films to be screened at Cannes 2022.
Cannes 2022 is more special for India as the nation is the official Country of Honour at the Marche' Du Film (The Film Market) held alongside the film festival. The 75th International Cannes Film Festival is being held in the European city of Cannes, France from May 17 to May 28.
A star-studded Indian delegation, comprising AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, folk singer Mame Khan, and others led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur walked the red carpet on the opening day of the fest. Along with the special delegation, divas such as Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Urvashi Rautela will also be attending Cannes this year. Making India prouder at the 75th edition is the fact that Deepika Padukone is among the main jury panel to decide the best films of the fest.
And here's the list of seven Indian films to be screened at the ongoing Cannes 2022. (All images: Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur/Twitter)
1. Rocketry - The Nambi Effect
Directed and written by R. Madhavan, Rocketry - The Nambi Effect will have its world premiere at the Cannes and will be screened on May 19 at Palais des Festivals. Starring Madhavan in the lead, it is based on the life story of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist falsely accused of espionage.
2. Dhuin
Achal Mishra's Dhuin will be screened at the Olympia 7 on May 22. The film is made in the Maithili language and is set in Darbhanga, Bihar. Achal had earlier directed the critically acclaimed Maithili film Gamak Ghar which had released in 2019 to an extremely positive response from the critics and audience.
3. Godavari
Directed by Nikhil Mahajan, the Marathi language film Godavari stars Neena Kulkarni, Sacred Games fame Jitendra Joshi, and Vikram Gokhale as the main leads. At the 52nd International Film Festival of India held in November 2021, Joshi won the Best Actor Award. It will be screened at Olympia 7 on May 22.
4. Alpha Beta Gamma
The Hindi romantic comedy Alpha Beta Gamma will be screened at Olympia 7 on May 22. Directed by debutant Shankar Srikumar, the film premiered at the 52nd International Film Festival of India in November 2021. It stars Nishan, Amit Kumar Vashisth, and Reena Aggarwal in the lead roles.
5. Boomba Ride
Biswajeet Bora's Assamese film Boomba Ride will also be screened at Olympia 7 on May 22. The IMDb states Boomba Ride's description as "The film is about a lower primary school where the main struggle of the teachers is to keep the school alive as it has only one student, named Boomba."
6. Niraye Thathakalulla Maram
Niraye Thathakalulla Maram, meaning 'A Tree Full of Parrots' is directed by multiple National Film Award winner Jayaraj. The Malayalam film will be screened at Olympia 7 on May 22. Revolving around a small boy and a blind man, it was shown at the 52nd International Film Festival of India in 2021.
7. Pratidwandi
Satyajit Ray's classic Pratidwandi, the first part of his Calcutta trilogy, will be screened as part of the Cannes Classics 2022 at Bunuel on May 19. The 1970 film stars Dhritiman Chatterjee and Joysree Roy in the leading roles. Ray won the National Film Award for Best Direction for this Bengali drama film in 1971.