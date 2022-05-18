Cannes Film Festival 2022: Rocketry, Godavari, other Indian films to be screened at fest

Cannes 2022 is more special for India as the nation is the official Country of Honour at the Marche' Du Film (The Film Market) held alongside the film festival. The 75th International Cannes Film Festival is being held in the European city of Cannes, France from May 17 to May 28.

A star-studded Indian delegation, comprising AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, folk singer Mame Khan, and others led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur walked the red carpet on the opening day of the fest. Along with the special delegation, divas such as Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Urvashi Rautela will also be attending Cannes this year. Making India prouder at the 75th edition is the fact that Deepika Padukone is among the main jury panel to decide the best films of the fest.



And here's the list of seven Indian films to be screened at the ongoing Cannes 2022. (All images: Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur/Twitter)