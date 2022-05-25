Cannes Film Festival 2022: Deepika Padukone exudes charms in orange outfit, leaves netizens awestruck

Deepika Padukone- Cannes 2022/Instagram

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has been serving looks upon looks at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as she walks the red carpet at the event.

Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures. She left netizens in awe of her again as she opted for a stunning orange gown dress.

The Gehraiyaan actor donned an orange gown frill dress and exuded charm with her smile. Her hair was styled in a messy bun. She completed her look with minimal makeup and customised earrings.

Netizens were completely awestruck by Deepika's latest look which was chic and classy all at once. "Class apart!!!" wrote an Instagram user in the comments section of a photo shared by Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani. "This look is MAJORRRRRR," wrote another. "So gorgeous!!" commented yet another user.

Check out the photos below:



Before Deepika served up some fashion goals in the orange gown, the Om Shanti Om actor mesmerised onlookers with her jaw-dropping look in a black Louis Vuitton sleeveless and embellished gown and exuded charm with her contagious smile. Her metallic outfit included lace sleeves, a deep V-neck, a bareback, shimmering feather-like tassel throughout the dress, black sequins decoration, and a snug silhouette that hugs her body.

She looked stunning with her smokey makeup and her hair in a high messy bun. She complimented her appearance with Cartier's statement diamond rings and diamond earrings, as well as matching black strappy stilettos.

Check out the photos below:



Earlier, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, Deepika spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, which will be released in September of next year.