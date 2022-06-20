Brahmastra: Deepika Padukone to be part of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film? Fans claim to spot her in trailer

Brahmastra poster-Deepika Padukone/File photo

Is Deepika Padukone part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva? Well, netizens believe so.

The trailer of director Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited ambitious fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was unveiled on Wednesday (June 15), assuring fans of a visual spectacle mounted on the back of a tender love story. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, is the first instalment of the trilogy that Mukerji began thinking about a decade ago when he was making his second directorial Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, also starring Kapoor. The almost three-minute-long trailer shows Shiva's (Kapoor) journey from being a DJ in Benaras to discovering the divine power of fire in him.

The trailer introduces primary characters, including Bhatt, who plays Shiva's love interest Isha and also possibly the turning point in his life, Bachchan, who guides Kapoor's character in his journey, Nagrajuna as Nandi who already boasts of a superpower and Roy, who plays the dark force in the story.

And now, with the makers releasing the trailer's 4k version, some eagle-eyed fans believe they've spotted Deepika Padukone in it and are almost convinced that the actress will be a part of the much-awaited film.

Several of Deepika's fans took to Twitter to share close-up screenshots of the 'jal (water) character' in the Ranbir and Alia starrer BRahmastra, claiming it is none other than the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress Deepika Padukone.

In the trailer, one can catch a blink-and-miss glimpse of a mysterious woman walking out of a river as a huge wave follows her, blue energy radiating from her right hand. The woman is sporting a red saree and has her tresses open. However, one could only see a silhouette-like glimpse of the woman and not a clear picture of who the actor was. Nonetheless, netizens were convinced that it is none other than Deepika, considering the actress's height and face-cut.

Check out some tweets below:

Well we know who it is now #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/lQPbsks6YM — Ayaan²²⁷ (@seeuatthemovie) June 19, 2022

Big Breaking:- Deepika Padukone play Jal Devi in #Brahmastra Part 2, and Shah Rukh Khan Play Villain Dark in #Brahmastra Part 3.

Also Both Cameo in #Brahmastra Part 1. For Develope Upcoming Chapter.

Master stock by #AyanMukerji#DeepikaPadukone #ShahRukhKhan — SRK Next Update (@srkfcudr) June 15, 2022

Jal character from #Brahmastra seems to look like deepika padukone (blue energy coming out from her hand)



While 2nd pic is of Mouny Roy (carries a red stone) pic.twitter.com/lBdl7qfj4N June 19, 2022

Earlier, when the trailer was released, fans had assumed that the mysterious guy holding up the trident is none other than Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan himself. A clear glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the majestical trailer, but fans were convinced that the person with fire around him, holding the trident and the one with the supernatural lightning creature of Lord Hanuman behind him is the megastar himself.

By the time the Brahmastra trailer was out, it gathered a lot of appreciation from the fans and the B-town. The magical drama film is very high on VFX and action and promises an amazing big-screen experience to the audience. Brahmastra is a trilogy and the first part is titled `Brahmastra Part One: Shiva fans are now eagerly waiting to experience this epic multi-starrer fantasy film on the big screen.