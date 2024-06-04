Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: ‘Rahul Gandhi's two Yatras triggered…’ says Maharashtra Congress President

“The winds of change started with Rahul Gandhi's BJY (September 2022-January 2023) and then the BJNY (January 2024-March 2024) crisscrossing the four corners of India, which got tremendous response from the masses over the country,” said Patole.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: ‘Rahul Gandhi's two Yatras triggered…’ says Maharashtra Congress President
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole attributed the party's spectacular show in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to senior leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatras, here on Tuesday.

“The winds of change started with Rahul Gandhi's BJY (September 2022-January 2023) and then the BJNY (January 2024-March 2024) crisscrossing the four corners of India, which got tremendous response from the masses over the country,” said Patole.

The people have rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party's destructive and communal politics peacefully with the power of their votes and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrogance lies shattered, “which is a victory for the common man and the workers of the political parties who toiled for it,” said Patole.

“An impression was sought to be created 'there is no alternative to Modi' for several years, but that has been effectively disproved in the LS results declared today. The masses have democratically exercised their vote and shown that nobody is above the people in a democracy,” Patole pointed out.

He reiterated that this should serve as a lesson for those who have created “the unconstitutional (Mahayuti) government in Maharashtra”, flouting the rule of the law plus the teachings of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

After Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, Patole's was the second important reaction from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which has put up a spectacular performance with leads/victories in 29 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats compared with 18 leads/wins for the ruling Mahayuti, besides one Independent in Sangli.

( with inputs from PTI)

 
