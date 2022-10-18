Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's historical epic breaches Rs 450 crore mark worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan/File photo

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the Tamil historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is the latest blockbuster that has set the worldwide box office on fire. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha among others, the film continues to attract audiences to the theatres in huge numbers even in its third week.

Now, Ponniyin Selvan has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark at the global box office, as shared by the trade analyst and entertainment tracker Manobala Vijayabalan. He took to his Twitter account on Monday, October 17, and wrote, "#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office CROSSES ₹450 cr gross mark. Week 1 - ₹ 308.59 cr Week 2 - ₹ 107.35 cr Week 3 Day 1 - ₹ 6.76 cr Day 2 - ₹ 12.80 cr Day 3 - ₹ 15.68 cr Total - ₹ 451.18 cr".

Earlier, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has become the first Tamil movie to earn Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu and is currently the second all-time highest-grossing Tamil movie worldwide behind Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer science fiction actioner 2.0, a sequel to Enthiran.



The A. R. Rahman musical is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.

The Mani Ratnam directorial is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography. Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.