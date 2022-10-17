Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Film becomes first Kollywood movie to cross Rs 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu

Jayam Ravi in Ponniyin Selvan/File photo

Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chivaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha among others, has created another record during its box office journey as it has become the first Kollywood movie to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu on its seventeenth day of release.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter on Sunday, October 16, and shared the box-office update as he tweeted, "#PonniyinSelvan ZOOMS past ₹200 cr milestone at the TN BO today[17th Day]. First ever film in the history of Kollywood to achieve this GIGANTIC feat."

#PonniyinSelvan ZOOMS past ₹200 cr milestone at the TN BO today[17th Day].



First ever film in the history of Kollywood to achieve this GIGANTIC feat.

The film has already become the second highest-grossing Tamil movie worldwide after it crossed the lifetime earnings of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupati starrer Vikram at the global box office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed actioner had earned Rs 410.25 crore, whereas the Mani Ratnam directorial has earned Rs 435.50 crore and is heading towards the Rs 500 crore mark.



The A. R. Rahman musical is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.

The multi-sta is running in packed theaters around the world and is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography. Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.