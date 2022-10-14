Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office

In a highly successful year for Indian cinema, five films have earned more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.
After the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down across the globe, there were major doubts about whether the audience will come back to the theaters after majorly consuming content on OTT for two years. However, to a huge surprise, moviegoers thronged the theatres in huge numbers in 2022 resulting in a highly successful year for Indian cinema. This is the first year in which five Indian films have grossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide, out of which two went on to collect more than Rs 1000 crore.
From RRR to Ponniyin Selvan 1, here's a look at the five films which brought back the audience to the theatres and helped revive the Indian film industry. (All images: File photos)
1. RRR
Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the SS Rajamouli-directed period action extravaganza RRR collected around Rs 1150 crore at the worldwide box office. The film, which hit theatres in March, has wowed the western audience and has started its campaign for the Oscars next year.
2. KGF Chapter 2
With collections of over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office, KGF Chapter 2 is the biggest blockbuster of 2022. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj feature in Prashanth Neel's action-packed adventure which was released in the cinemas in April.
3. Vikram
Released in June, the Tamil actioner Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil minted around Rs 430 crore at the global box office. The film, which began the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe, also features Suriya in the cameo role of drug lord Rolex.
4. Brahmastra
Brahmastra, the solo Hindi film on the list, collected Rs 425 crore in 25 days of its theatrical release in September. Ayan Mukerji's fantasy epic adventure starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead with Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan playing extended cameos.
5. Ponniyin Selvan 1
Released in September, Mani Ratnam's period epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 has earned over Rs 400 crore at the global box office. The multi-starrer, based on the war of succession among the Cholas, features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha among others.