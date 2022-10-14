Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office

After the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down across the globe, there were major doubts about whether the audience will come back to the theaters after majorly consuming content on OTT for two years. However, to a huge surprise, moviegoers thronged the theatres in huge numbers in 2022 resulting in a highly successful year for Indian cinema. This is the first year in which five Indian films have grossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide, out of which two went on to collect more than Rs 1000 crore.



From RRR to Ponniyin Selvan 1, here's a look at the five films which brought back the audience to the theatres and helped revive the Indian film industry. (All images: File photos)