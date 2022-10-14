Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office

In a highly successful year for Indian cinema, five films have earned more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 14, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

After the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down across the globe, there were major doubts about whether the audience will come back to the theaters after majorly consuming content on OTT for two years. However, to a huge surprise, moviegoers thronged the theatres in huge numbers in 2022 resulting in a highly successful year for Indian cinema. This is the first year in which five Indian films have grossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide, out of which two went on to collect more than Rs 1000 crore.

From RRR to Ponniyin Selvan 1, here's a look at the five films which brought back the audience to the theatres and helped revive the Indian film industry. (All images: File photos)

1. RRR

RRR
1/5

Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the SS Rajamouli-directed period action extravaganza RRR collected around Rs 1150 crore at the worldwide box office. The film, which hit theatres in March, has wowed the western audience and has started its campaign for the Oscars next year.

2. KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2
2/5

With collections of over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office, KGF Chapter 2 is the biggest blockbuster of 2022. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj feature in Prashanth Neel's action-packed adventure which was released in the cinemas in April.

3. Vikram

Vikram
3/5

Released in June, the Tamil actioner Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil minted around Rs 430 crore at the global box office. The film, which began the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe, also features Suriya in the cameo role of drug lord Rolex.

4. Brahmastra

Brahmastra
4/5

Brahmastra, the solo Hindi film on the list, collected Rs 425 crore in 25 days of its theatrical release in September. Ayan Mukerji's fantasy epic adventure starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead with Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan playing extended cameos.

5. Ponniyin Selvan 1

Ponniyin Selvan 1
5/5

Released in September, Mani Ratnam's period epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 has earned over Rs 400 crore at the global box office. The multi-starrer, based on the war of succession among the Cholas, features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha among others.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Saawan, Sanam Bewafa, Chaand Kaa Tukdaa: Hit films of late filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
These banks offer highest interest rate on tax saving FDs
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari sizzles in blue dress, Yami Gautam visits Baglamukhi temple with Aditya Dhar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai Airport to be shut for six hours on October 18, check timings here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.