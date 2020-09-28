Nusrat Jahan receives death threats after posing as Goddess Durga

Bengali actor-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan has once again faced lashing between Hindu and Muslim communities. A few users even sent her death threats over her latest post, where Nusrat posed as Goddess Durga (a Hindu God). The main backlash was because Nusrat was born a Muslim, who married a Hindu man.

Many users asked Nusrat to change her surname to a Hindu one. For the uninformed, Jahan had posted the image of her dressed as Goddess Durga, on the occasion of Mahalaya. A few days later, she also posted videos from the photoshoot.

Here are the comments:

"Tor moroner somoi asa gecha. Allah tale ke bhaoi karo aar nijer sorir dekhe rakhta paro na chi chi chi (Your time of death has come. Fear the Allah. Can’t you keep your body covered? Chi Chi Chi)," wrote a user.

Another name commented, “Naam ta Nusrat Jahan na rekha akhon theka Nusu Das/Ghosh/Sen agulo koren (Change your name from Nusrat Jahan to Nusu Das/ Ghosh/Sen – basically Hindu names).”

Here's the photoshoot and videos, shared by Nusrat:

A few others left comments like - “Apni Muslim name Saitan. Musalman Saitan toh dekhe na. Aapnare dekhle Saitan dekher saad mita gesa (You are evil in the name of Muslims. Even though Muslims can’t see evil, yet, my desire to see it has been fulfilled through you),” and “Chi Muslim hoyeo apni asob korchan lojja bolta apna ki kichu nei chi chi chi…. Jahannami mohila…. Ni lojjo maya allah sob dakcha (Shame on you for doing this as a Mulsim. You have no shame left in you. You are condemned to go to Jahanam aka Hell. No shame. Allah is watching everything)”