Photos: Actor-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan turns head with her stylish airport look

Actor-turned Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan has got back to her work on the movie front. For the same, she travelled to London on Sunday. Nusrat will be shooting for her upcoming Bengali film, Swastik Sanket. The film is being directed by Sayantan Ghoshal and produced by Eskay Movies. While heading to London, Nusrat opted for a stylish looked and turned heads too. Moreover, she wore a mask which had 'NJ' printed on it.

Talking about her outfit, Nusrat wore straight pants and cowl top set by Scribbology brand. The outfit is about Rs 9000. She carried a yellow transparent Louis Vuitton bag and wore a pair of black boots. Jahan completed her look by tying her hair in a messy ponytail.

About her mask 'NJ' initials also indicate the name of her husband Nikhil Jain.

About the movie, a statement read as "The movie is an adventure-thriller with other actors named Saswata Chatterjee, Gaurav Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh in the cast."

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Filmfare, Nusrat was asked about foraying into movies and then politics despite coming from a conservative family. To which she stated, "Destiny. I take each day as it comes. To be an achiever I believe, one needs to think and do out-of-the-box things. I'm the only one doing the weirdest possible things in my family."

On being quizzed about her aim, the MP said, "My aim is to create a better India. A free-will India that is truly democratic, understands the meaning of equality. Movies are my passion and I've joined Politics to serve people."

(Inputs from Pooja Mehta)