NTR 30: Jr NTR teams up with Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva for next film, motion poster out!

Jr NTR aka Tarak announced his next masala entertainer, currently titled NTR 30 with Jantha Garage director Koratala Siva, ahead of his 39th birthday. Music director Anirudh Ravichander tweeted the motion poster of the film.
Here's the motion poster
Excited and pumped for #NTR30 with my brother @tarak9999 in a #KoratalaSiva directorial
Let the fireworks begin#HappyBirthdayNTR@NANDAMURIKALYAN @RathnaveluDop @sabucyril @sreekar_prasad @NTRArtsOfficial @YuvasudhaArts pic.twitter.com/7OYBI5vl0G— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) May 19, 2022
Jr NTR was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan.