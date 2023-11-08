Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

Chiranjeevi is the richest actor among the multiple South Indian film industries. His estimated net worth is $200 million.

India has multiple film industries spread across the four corners. Each of these industries, be it Bollywood aka the Hindi film industry or Tollywood aka the Telugu film industry, have their own superstars who have amassed a massive wealth over the years. Some of the avenues for these earnings are huge fees, brand endorsements, profit sharing deals, and revenues through the films that they produce themselves.

As per Siasat.com, the richest actor in India is Shah Rukh Khan with an estimated net worth of $735 million. But do you know who is the richest actor in South India? It is none other than Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad, i.e. the Mega Star Chiranjeevi. His net worth comes around to be $200 million.

The second richest person, across the comined film industries of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, is Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan itself. The actor, who became a global sensation after RRR's historic Oscar campaign and the eventual win, has an estimated net worth of $175 million.

The only third actor in South India, whose annual earnings are above $100 million as per the list released by Siasat.com, is Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, or simply known as Nagarjuna. His net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $123 million. His son Naga Chaitanya is also among the most popular actors in Tollywood.

Among the top 20 richest actors in India, the other names from South India are Jr NTR, Thalapathy Vijay, and Rajinikanth. Their net worths are $60 million, $56 million, and $55 million respectively.

It is also interesting that three actresses have also been featured in the list - Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, with their net worths of $75 million, $60 million, and $60 million respectively.



