Headlines

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Kerala dog's heartrending wait outside hospital for dead owner reminiscent of Japan's Hachiko, watch

WC 2023 semifinal qualification scenarios: Australia reach semis; New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan in 3-way battle

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

Delhi chokes on smog as AQI remains in 'severe' category, Greater Noida most polluted in NCR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Uber driver who earned Rs 23 lakh by cancelling most rides, started driving 6 years ago, his plan is…

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Kerala dog's heartrending wait outside hospital for dead owner reminiscent of Japan's Hachiko, watch

8 top saree looks of Nita Ambani

List of records broken by Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup

8 Hollywood stars who are Shah Rukh Khan fans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

Three of Us movie review: Avinash Arun's moving drama contains acting masterclass from Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

Chiranjeevi is the richest actor among the multiple South Indian film industries. His estimated net worth is $200 million.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has multiple film industries spread across the four corners. Each of these industries, be it Bollywood aka the Hindi film industry or Tollywood aka the Telugu film industry, have their own superstars who have amassed a massive wealth over the years. Some of the avenues for these earnings are huge fees, brand endorsements, profit sharing deals, and revenues through the films that they produce themselves.

As per Siasat.com, the richest actor in India is Shah Rukh Khan with an estimated net worth of $735 million. But do you know who is the richest actor in South India? It is none other than Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad, i.e. the Mega Star Chiranjeevi. His net worth comes around to be $200 million.

The second richest person, across the comined film industries of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, is Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan itself. The actor, who became a global sensation after RRR's historic Oscar campaign and the eventual win, has an estimated net worth of $175 million.

The only third actor in South India, whose annual earnings are above $100 million as per the list released by Siasat.com, is Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, or simply known as Nagarjuna. His net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $123 million. His son Naga Chaitanya is also among the most popular actors in Tollywood.

Among the top 20 richest actors in India, the other names from South India are Jr NTR, Thalapathy Vijay, and Rajinikanth. Their net worths are $60 million, $56 million, and $55 million respectively.

It is also interesting that three actresses have also been featured in the list - Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, with their net worths of $75 million, $60 million, and $60 million respectively.

READ | India's highest-paid content creator's first salary was Rs 5000, now worth Rs 100 crore, lost both his parents when...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV available with Rs 3.5 lakh discount ahead of Diwali, check details

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Voting for 20 seats in phase 1 today, 60,000 security personnel in place

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE