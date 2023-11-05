India's highest-paid content creator's first salary was Rs 5000, now worth Rs 100 crore, lost both his parents when...

Bhuvan Bam, who has starred in three web series this year - Taaza Khabar, Rafta Rafta, and Takeshi's Castle, is the richest and the highest-paid content creator in India.

In the last few years, India's digital revolution has led to an exponential increase in the number of content creators. These content creators earn lakhs each month through their YouTube videos, Instagram sponsored posts, endorsements and deals with multiple brands. Some of these content creators have went on to become actors too.

It isn't dfficult to guess that Bhuan Bam, born as Bhuvan Avnindra Shankar Bam in Vadodara, is the richest and highest-paid content creator in India. Bhuvan has transcended the boundaries of success, evolving from humble beginnings to become India's wealthiest digital influencer with a staggering net worth exceeding 100 crore.

He earned a mere Rs 5000 in his first job when he performed as a struggling musician in cafés and restaurants. Since 2016, Bam has resurrected his dream and has sung multiple songs such as Teri Meri Kahaani, Sang Hoon Tere, Bas Mein, and Ajnabee among others. Bhuvan himself composed, wrote, and sung tracks in his 2021 comedy drama web series Dhindhora, which he released on his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines.

Bhuvan hit rock bottom in his life when he lost both his parents in the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 within a month. The YouTube star's father Avnindra Bam died on May 11 while his mother Padma Bam died on June 10. He took a pause in his life and came back stronger as this year has been his most successful one professionally.

In January 2023, Bhuvan made his OTT debut as he headlined the crime thriller miniseries Taaza Khabar. In the same month, he led the romantic comedy web series Rafta Rafta on Amazon miniTV. With an enormous amount of earnings from these web series. Bhuvam is the highest-paid content creator in India.

Bhuvam Bam has most recently starred in the Indian reboot of Takeshi's Castle, which premiered on Prime Video on November 2. The Japanese game show was first aired in India in the early 2000s on Pogo TV with Jaaved Jaffrey’s hilarious narration.



