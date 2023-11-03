Meet rapper who failed in 12th, worked as helper, rejected by Karan Johar, one viral video made him star, now owns...

Do you know Emiway Bantai’s journey has not been easy as he worked as a helper at a cafe, battled depression, was rejected by Karan Johar?

One of India’s popular rappers Emiway Bantai has been ruling the industry with his raps. The singer, who is from Mumbai, is a hip-hop artist who gained significant recognition in the Indian music industry for his rap songs and freestyles.

But do you know Emiway Bantai’s journey was not easy, he worked as a helper at a cafe, battled depression, was rejected by Karan Johar and is now India’s one of the best rappers. Today, let’s take a look at his journey.

Early Life:

Emiway Bantai’s real name is Bilal Shaikh, he was born on November 13, 1995, in Bangalore. He hails from a middle-class family in Mumbai. His father played a very important role in his life as he motivated him when he was at the low of his career.

School life:

Emiway could not complete his school after he failed in class 12. He went through depression during this time.

Worked at a cafe:

Emiway, who was facing financial problems, worked at a Hard Rock Cafe as a helper. He also tried his luck in India’s Got Talent but was rejected by the judges of the show including Karan Johar.

Father’s advice:

His father advised him to rap in Hindi so that people could relate and connect to his songs. Later, in 2014, he did a rap video ‘Aur Bantai’ which got a super hit and viral on YouTube. This video made him a star.

Success:

In 2016, he received Radio City Freedom Award at Hard Rock Cafe where he worked once. Since then, there is no turning back and he has become one of India’s best rappers who works with Bollywood celebs.

Car collection:

As per Carbike360, Emiway Bantai has Hyundai Creta, Ford Mustang GT, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Emiway Bantai's car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Range-Rover Vogue, and a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.