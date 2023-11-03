Headlines

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan clinched seven wicket win over Netherlands, keeps semi-final hopes alive

'Ladka aap hi dhoond do': Mrunal Thakur jokingly denies reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'yeh galat afwaah hai'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar as Khanzaadi reveals he makes her uncomfortable, says 'thoda dimag...'

World Cup 2023: Pakistan qualification scenario for semi-final berth after Afghanistan's win over Netherlands

Meet rapper who failed in 12th, worked as helper, rejected by Karan Johar, one viral video made him star, now owns...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan clinched seven wicket win over Netherlands, keeps semi-final hopes alive

Diwali 2023: 5 thoughtful Deepawali gift ideas to light up hearts

'Ladka aap hi dhoond do': Mrunal Thakur jokingly denies reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'yeh galat afwaah hai'

Unique Indian spices and their health benefits

10 herbs to help lower cholesterol

Koffee With Karan 8: Guests of Karan Johar's show revealed

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Meet rapper who failed in 12th, worked as helper, rejected by Karan Johar, one viral video made him star, now owns...

'Ladka aap hi dhoond do': Mrunal Thakur jokingly denies reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'yeh galat afwaah hai'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar as Khanzaadi reveals he makes her uncomfortable, says 'thoda dimag...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet rapper who failed in 12th, worked as helper, rejected by Karan Johar, one viral video made him star, now owns...

Do you know Emiway Bantai’s journey has not been easy as he worked as a helper at a cafe, battled depression, was rejected by Karan Johar?

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of India’s popular rappers Emiway Bantai has been ruling the industry with his raps. The singer, who is from Mumbai, is a hip-hop artist who gained significant recognition in the Indian music industry for his rap songs and freestyles.

But do you know Emiway Bantai’s journey was not easy, he worked as a helper at a cafe, battled depression, was rejected by Karan Johar and is now India’s one of the best rappers. Today, let’s take a look at his journey.

Early Life:

Emiway Bantai’s real name is Bilal Shaikh, he was born on November 13, 1995, in Bangalore.  He hails from a middle-class family in Mumbai. His father played a very important role in his life as he motivated him when he was at the low of his career.

School life:

Emiway could not complete his school after he failed in class 12. He went through depression during this time.

Worked at a cafe:

Emiway, who was facing financial problems, worked at a Hard Rock Cafe as a helper. He also tried his luck in India’s Got Talent but was rejected by the judges of the show including Karan Johar.

Father’s advice:

His father advised him to rap in Hindi so that people could relate and connect to his songs. Later, in 2014, he did a rap video ‘Aur Bantai’ which got a super hit and viral on YouTube. This video made him a star.

Success:

In 2016, he received Radio City Freedom Award at Hard Rock Cafe where he worked once. Since then, there is no turning back and he has become one of India’s best rappers who works with Bollywood celebs.

Car collection:

As per Carbike360, Emiway Bantai has Hyundai Creta, Ford Mustang GT, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Emiway Bantai's car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Range-Rover Vogue, and a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Ladka aap hi dhoond do': Mrunal Thakur jokingly denies reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'yeh galat afwaah hai'

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan clinched seven wicket win over Netherlands, keeps semi-final hopes alive

Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

Five financial rules that will change today and directly impact you; check details

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE