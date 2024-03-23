Twitter
Entertainment

Meet actress, who worked as air hostess, was bullied for skin colour, is now highest-paid star, earns Rs…

This actress used to work as an air hostess but later quit her job to pursue acting.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 09:25 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
Many actresses like Vidya Balan, Smita Patil, Bipasha Basu, and more have faced discrimination in the industry. Another actress, who was bullied for her skin colour, later became a national crush and is now ruling the audiences' hearts. 

The actress we are talking about has fans drooling over her beauty and her acting chops. She is also the first actress to give a Rs 100-crore Indian Punjabi film. She is none other than Sonam Bajwa. 

Sonam Bajwa completed her graduation at Delhi University and moved to Mumbai. She participated in Femina Miss India and then took a job as an air hostess. However, she later quit her job to pursue her passion for acting. 

She made her acting debut with Best Of Luck in 2013 alongside Gippy Grewal and Jazzy B and then went on to star alongside Diljit Dosanjh in another movie. She then made her Tamil film debut with Kappal. With her debut itself, the actress became a household name. 

The actress once revealed in an interview that she was bullied due to her complexion. She revealed in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan that not only in films but also in her family she faced discrimination because of her skin colour. She revealed that she was sidelined in films and relatives didn’t usually invite her to their houses. 

She said, “When I was growing up as a kid, I was bullied for my skin colour because as a Punjabi, I was not gori chitti (fair) enough. A few of my relatives never even invited me to their house. I have never seen their houses while growing up.” 

However, now Sonam Bajwa rules the hearts of the audience. The actress enjoys a huge fan following of 13.6 million followers and was also tagged as the national crush. The actress recently gave Punjab industry its first-ever Rs 100-crore film, Carry On Jatta 3. She became one of the highest-paid stars when she charged more than her male co-actor Gurnam Bhullar in in Guddiyan Patole. The actress lives a super luxurious life and charges Rs 3 crore per film making her the highest-paid actor in the Punjabi film industry. She has a reported net worth of over Rs 40 crore. 

Sonam Bajwa will be next seen in the movie Nikka Zaildar 4, directed by Simerjit Singh. She will be seen sharing the screen with Ammy Virk in the movie which is set to release in theatres on September 27, 2024.

