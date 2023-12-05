Meet actor whose last 3 films are super flops, still called a superstar, makers have now bet 1100 crores on him

The actor we are talking about is a 44-year-old dashing hero and he is not even married yet. Even though he may not have found love in his personal life, he has romanced many big actresses on the film screen.

In recent years, actors in the film industry have been on cloud nine, with even small-budget films taking the box office by storm. However, many actors in Bollywood are delivering back-to-back flop films. Among this is also a South star who is said to be one of the highest-paid actors of India and due to one of his films, South cinema became popular among the people of the Hindi belt. However, now the superstar is continuously giving flop films but still, the makers have bet more than Rs 1100 crores on him.

The actor we are talking about is a 44-year-old dashing hero and he is not even married yet. Even though he may not have found love in his personal life, he has romanced many big actresses on the film screen. We are talking about none other than Prabhas.

There are many stars in the film industry who give back-to-back flops in the beginning and then gradually they come on track and start giving hit films. Prabhas' name is included in this list, he has given as many blockbuster films in his career as he has given flops. But after the historic success of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', Prabhas has become a global star. But he is still yet to do something big and fans have high expectations from his upcoming films. However, in the last few years, he has not lived up to the expectations of the makers and fans.

Prabhas' full name is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju and he mainly works in Telugu cinema. Prabhas, one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, has been included in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list since 2015. In the field of acting, he has received seven Filmfare Award nominations, one Nandi Award, and one SIIMA Award. Prabhas made his acting debut with the 2002 Telugu drama 'Eeswar', which was an average film. The second time he was seen in 'Raghavendra' and it flopped too. After this, he got successful with the action-romance 'Varsham' (2004). Prabhas has given 6 flop films in his career so far.

Prabhas' best films include 'Chatrapathi' (2005), 'Bujjigadu' (2008), 'Billa' (2009), 'Darling' (2010), 'Mr. Perfect' (2011), and 'Mirchi' (2013), the latter of which won him the Nandi Award for Best Actor for his performance.

After this, in 2015, Prabhas did SS Rajamouli's epic action drama 'Baahubali: The Beginning', which is the thirteenth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.'

Prabhas later reprised his role in its sequel, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' (2017), which became the first Indian film to gross over Rs 1,000 crore (US$155 million) across all languages in just ten days and the second highest-grossing film of all time. It is a big film that helped Prabhas to gain international recognition.

Since Bahubali, Prabhas has been yearning for a hit and for the last 6 years, he has been giving back-to-back flop films. He was seen in the action thriller 'Saaho' (2019) which had a good opening but later was also rejected by the people.

After this, Prabhas was seen in the romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' (2022) due to which the makers suffered a loss of Rs 170 crore. He then appeared in the mythological drama 'Adipurush' (2023) and it also proved to be a big disaster resulting in a loss of Rs 200 crore.

In such a situation, despite the loss of Rs 370 crores, the makers have placed a bet of Rs 1100 crores on the actor. Let us tell you that the actor's upcoming film 'Salaar' has been made on a budget of Rs 400 crore and 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been made on a budget of Rs 700 crore. In such a situation, Rs 1100 crores are at stake for Prabhas through these big films.

