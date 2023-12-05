Meet brother-sister duo who were flop in Bollywood, left acting forever, father was a superstar, they now...

Raaj Kumar was married to an air hostess named Jennifer. According to media reports, after marrying Raaj Kumar, Jennifer changed her name to Gayatri as per Hindu customs. Raaj Kumar and Gayatri had three children - Puru Raaj Kumar, Panini Raaj Kumar, and Vastavikta Raaj Kumar.

Many star kids in Bollywood got work due to the stardom of their parents but could not last long in the film industry. One of these names is that of veteran actor Raaj Kumar's son Puru Raaj Kumar and daughter Vastavikta Raaj Kumar. Both these star kids were completely rejected by the audiences despite their father's stardom. After continuous flop films, both the brother and sister packed their bags and went away from the world of cinema.

Veteran actor Raaj Kumar was famous in Bollywood for his dialogue delivery and acting. He may not be among us but whenever there is talk of powerful voice and interesting acting, Raaj Kumar's name comes first on everyone's lips. Raaj Kumar ruled the audience from the 60s to the 80s. He has been a superstar of his time.

There was a time when Raaj Kumar's presence in a film was a guarantee of it being a hit. Raaj Kumar's acting was seen in great films like 'Paigham', 'Waqt', 'Neel Kamal', 'Pakeezah', 'Maryada', 'Heer Raanjha', 'Saudagar', and 'Krantiveer'.

Like Raaj Kumar, his first son Puru Raaj Kumar and daughter Vastavikata tried to achieve the same position as him, but both of them turned out to be big flops in Bollywood.

Puru Raaj Kumar made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with the film 'Bal Brahmachari'. It is said that Puru Raaj Kumar has played big and small roles in 16 films, but the truth is that he could never make a mark on the screen. Puru was last seen in 'Action Jackson' in 2014, but here too he did not get any special recognition. He has been away from the screen for the last 7 years.

Where has Puru, who is 52 years old, been for a long time and what is he doing? No one knows any specific information about this. Along with the film industry, Puru has also been away from the limelight.

Like Puru, the same fate befell his sister Vastavikta who entered Bollywood in the year 1996. But even after working for a decade, she could not succeed. Vastakita has not been seen in the film industry for a long time.