Major box office collection: Hindi version sees 100% jump on day 3, film mints Rs 35.65 crore over weekend

Major box office collection day 3 (Hindi): Adivi Sesh's film Major has taken over the nation and rave reviews have been pouring in for the star from all corners of the country. Apart from impressing the audience and critics alike, Adivi also had the leading industry names pouring in love for him. From Allu Arjun to Team Baahubali, everyone has been all praise for Major and Adivi Sesh's performance in the movie. And it seems like the positive word of mouth is working for Major in the Hindi belt as well, as the film saw a 100 per cent jump in box office collection on Sunday (day 3).

The film reportedly earned Rs 2.05 NBOC in the Hindi market on Sunday. On its opening day, the Hindi version of the film had minted Rs 1.10 crore and on Saturday the film had collected Rs 1.51 crore. The total earnings of the film's Hindi version roughly stand at Rs 4.66 crore.

"#Major gathers momentum on Day 3... Weekend total is on the lower side, but the Sun growth, especially at multiplexes, gives hope... Needs to match Fri biz *on weekdays* for a respectable total... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 4.66 cr. #India biz. NBOC. #Hindi," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

Major is expected to have a strong week with continuous support from multiplexes and screens all across the country. Including the overseas collection, the film has earned Rs 35.65 crore over the weekend.

Adivi Sesh starrer Major traces the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Basking in the glory of appreciation and critical acclaim, Adivi has impressed the fraternity, audience and critics alike with his impeccable performance as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major.

Ever since the movie has hit the cinema halls, the film has not only been trending on the social media but has also been garnering genuine love and support from the audience.

The actor who had been touring key cities in the country for special screenings of ‘Major’ had audiences in tears and unanimously received standing ovations for his sensitive and impactful performance in the film that pays tribute to one of the country’s greatest heroes.