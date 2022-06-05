Major box office collection day 2: Adivi Sesh's action drama earns Rs 24.5 crore

Major The Film/Instagram

Based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life for the nation in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Adivi Sesh's Major is being appreciated by the audience for showing the valour and bravery of the Indian soldiers. The action drama earned Rs 11.10 crore on its first Saturday, i.e. June 4 taking its total collections to Rs 24.50 crores worldwide.

Sharing the box office figures on Sunday, June 5, the official social media handles of the Major film wrote, "Blockbuster #Major continues to inspire and be loved by all. #MajorTheFilm grosses 24.5 Cr in 2 days and going great guns at the Box Office. #IndiaLovesMajor."

"Blockbuster Response and Brilliant Reviews everywhere #MajorTheFilm Grosses Huge 13.4 crores on Day 1 Worldwide #IndiaLovesMAJOR", Major The Film had shared on Saturday informing that it had collected Rs 13.4 crore on its opening day.



Talking about its Hindi dubbed version, Major picked up on its second day and has collected Rs 2.61 crore as shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who wrote, "#Major shows an upward trend on Day 2, but the overall total remains low... Needs to gather pace on Day 3... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr. Total: ₹ 2.61 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version. The #Telugu version is going strong on Day 2."

The action drama directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.



It seems that Major has been the second choice of the moviegoers across the worldwide in the triple clash at the box office on June 3 as it is performing better than Akshay Kumar's historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, but is lagging behind after Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram.