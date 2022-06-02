Adivi Sesh says 'pan-India' word is somewhat abused, calls Major 'an all-Indian film'

Adivi Sesh/Instagram

Adivi Sesh is geared up for the release of his next film Major, based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film, simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu, marks the Bollywood debut of the Goodachari actor.

With the success of pan-India films like SS Rajamouli's RRR and Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2, the actor was asked if Major is a pan-India film in one of his promotional interviews for the film. The actor simply denied it as he stated that he feels the word has been somewhat abused and added that his film is an all-Indian film.

Speaking to Indian Express, Adivi said, "No. It is an all-Indian film. I believe the word pan-India has been somewhat abused. It sounded good in the beginning as it felt like we are catering to Indians across the country. But then it started sounding a bit like a euphemism for a dubbed film."



"At the end of the day, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in Kerala and grew up in Bangalore. He was a captain in Hyderabad cantonment and a training officer in Haryana. He also fought in Kargil. And he saved hundreds in Mumbai. If that’s not all Indian, then I don’t know what is", the actor elaborated on his answer.

Apart from Adivi Sesh, the action drama directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

It is a three-way clash at the box office on June 3 as Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's historical epic war drama Samrat Prithviraj, directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and Kamal Haasan-Fahadh Faasil-Vijay Sethupathi starrer action thriller Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also release on the same date.