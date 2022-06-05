Major: Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati review biographical drama, Adivi Sesh reacts

Allu Arjun called Adivi Sesh's Major 'a heart-touching film', whereas Rana Daggubati congratulated Mahesh Babu for 'backing awesome talent'.

Adivi Sesh's Major, released on June 3, is being appreciated by the audience for showing the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan beyond the shocking tragedy of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in which he sacrificed his life. Telugu superstars Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati have now shared their opinions on the film produced by Mahesh Babu.

Taking to his Twitter account, Allu Arjun, who amazed everyone with his performance in Pushpa Part 1: The Rise, called Major a heart-touching film as he wrote, "Big congratulations to the entire team of #MajorTheFilm. A very heart touching film. Man of the show @AdiviSesh does his magic once again. Impactful support by @prakashraaj ji, Revathi, @saieemmanjrekar, #SobhitaDhulipala & all artists. Mind blowing Bsm by @SricharanPakala".

In another tweet, he applauded the director Sashi Kiran Tikki and the producer, Mahesh Babu, as he continued, "Excellent work by director @SashiTikka. Beautifully crafted. Big congratulations & my personal respect to the producer @urstrulyMahesh garu for giving the audience such a heartwarming experience & @AplusSMovies. Major: A story that touches every Indian heart."

Reacting to the same, Adivi Sesh wrote, "Big man! Thank you so much for “AA”LL the love. From #Kshanam to #Major Your support, grace and kindness has been incredible. It means a lot to me personally. You gifted #Pushpa on my birthday (Dec 17) :) and now you have made the success of #Major even sweeter #MajorTheFilm".

Rana Daggubati wrote, "#MajorTheFilm very well done. The cast and crew at their best. @AdiviSesh #Sashi great piece to tell story of. And a huge huge congratulations to @SharathWhat and #AnuragReddy so proud of you guy and the @urstrulyMahesh you’ve backed awesome talent". "Thank you dear brother. Am so glad you liked the film :) #IndiaLovesMajor", Adivi thanked him calling Rana his brother.

Released along with Akshay Kumar's historical drama Samrat Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil's actioner Vikram, Major collected Rs 13.4 crore on its opening day from the worldwide collections.