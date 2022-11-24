Mahesh Babu pens touching note after father Krishna's demise, says 'now I’m fearless, I will carry your...'

Credit: Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Superstar Mahesh Babu, on Thursday, took to Instagram and penned an emotional note for his late father Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy. The actor also dropped his late father’s photo while sharing the note.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly… daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration… my courage… and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I’m fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will carry your legacy forward… I will make you even more proud… Love you Nanna.. My Superstar.”

Actor Kaushal Manda also reacted to the post and wrote, “Stay strong sir..we all are praying for you to give you more strength & courage. Super Star gari blessings are always with you to see more n more bigger.” Social media users also reacted, one of them wrote, “Haven't read anything as beautiful as these lines about a father. More power to you.” The second one said, “"Fearless" "Carry forward your legacy"New age "Mahesh Babu.”

The third one said, “You r a little bit down now Mahesh sir, mark my words, very soon u will be a true pan India star.” The fourth one said, “Stars don't loss their shine, and charm .. #superstarkrishna always in #maheshbabu spark ... #gattamaneni.”

Meanwhile, mourning the demise of her grandfather, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni took to Instagram and penned an emotional note."Weekday lunch will never be the same again..... You taught me so many valuable things... always made me smile. Now all that`s left is my memory of you. You're my hero... I hope I can make you proud someday. I'll miss you so much Thatha garu," Sitara wrote, adding a picture of her grandfather.

Here's Sitara's post

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni also expressed grief over the demise of his grandfather. Taking to Instagram, Gautam wrote, "Wherever you are... I will always love you .. and I know you will too... Miss you Thatha garu...more than I can say."

