Ghattamaneni Krishna death: Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Ravi Teja, Kamal Haasan mourn loss of Mahesh Babu's father

#SupeStarKrishna trends, as filmgoers expressed their sorrow over Mahesh Babu's father's demise.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 15, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

The veteran Telugu star and Mahesh Babu's father Ghattamaneni Krishna's death has left the entire country in shock. Several celebrities have shared their thoughts about the icon and even mourned the loss. Let's take a look at the artists who supported Mahesh Babu with their condolence. (Image source: File photos)  

1. Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth
1/5

The superstar Rajinikanth expressed his thoughts over the loss of another celebrated icon. On his Twitter, The Petta star wrote, "The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry… working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family …may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh." 

2. Kamal Hassan

Kamal Hassan
2/5

The Vikram star Kamal Hassan wrote, "An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise. I wish to share the grief of brother @urstrulyMahesh who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing a mother, brother and now his father. My deepest condolence dear Mahesh gaaru." 

3. Jr NTR

Jr NTR
3/5

The RRR star Jr NTR wished strength for Mahesh Babu and he wrote, "My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever." 

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
4/5

Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her memory related to the deceased soul and wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu and the whole family. #RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru. You will live forever in our memories." 

5. Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja
5/5

The Krack star stated that Krishna's demise is a permanent loss to the film industry and he wrote, "Such a devastating loss to the entire film industry, What a Legend he was. I had the pleasure of working with him and a total privilege to know him personally. Rest in peace #SuperStarKrishna garu! Heartfelt condolences to Mahesh & family in this hour of grief. OM SHANTI" 

 

