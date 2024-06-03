AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Uganda

Afghanistan will lock horns with Uganda in the fifth match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.

Rashid Khan is set to captain the Afghanistan squad. Afghanistan has a formidable bowling department including Rashid Khan Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammad Nabi.

Meanwhile, Uganda will aim to win their debut T20 World Cup match tomorrow. The team will be led by Brian Masaba, with Riazat Ali Shah serving as his deputy.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs Uganda, 5th Match, Group C

Date & Time: June 4, 6 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana

AFG vs UGA Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Roger Mukasa

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani

Bowlers: Fazal Haque, Noor Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq

AFG vs UGA My Dream11 team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C), Roger Mukasa, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Fazal Haque, Noor Ahmed, Frank Nsubuga

