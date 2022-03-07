'Lock Upp': Swami Chakrapani gets evicted from Kangana Ranaut's show

Swami Chakrapani becomes the first evicted contestant from Kangana Ranaut's reality show, 'Lock Upp,' whereas, Siddharth Sharma and Anjali Arora save themselves. Out of the five nominated contestants, Munawar Faruqui gets immunity from the audience. Shivam Sharma begs before jail mates for immunity and earns it. Then, the remaining three contestants, Swami Chakrapani, Anjali Arora, and Siddharth Sharma get instructed to go into the special room. There, they get a hint about their deepest, darkest secret, and it leaves them anxious.

As the next phase of elimination begins, Kangana gives an opportunity to nominated contestants, to save themselves by confessing their deepest secret. Anjali beats Siddharth in the buzzer round and reveals her secret. Arora confesses that during her shooting assignment in Russia, she got attracted to her hotel's receptionist. Anjali even borrowed money and partied with him. By sharing her secret, Anjali saves herself. Then, Kangana asks the remaining two, Siddharth and Chakrapani about their views on the elimination and Swami says that he doesn't see him fit for the house. Ranaut criticises his take on 'sacrificing' the game and eliminates him from jail. Kangana warns Siddharth that he earned immunity because of Chakrapani, and he still has a week to improve his game.

Later, Kangana asks the jail mates to give out two names who had performed badly throughout the week. Apart from that, she picks Saisha Shinde for 'kala paani' punishment, Shinde earns the punishment for being non-corporative and misbehaving with Ranaut's guards. By the end of the day, the contestants pick Shivam Sharma and Siddharth Sharma for the punishment. So, Saisha, Shivam, and Siddharth end up getting punished.