'Lock Upp’: Nisha Rawal reveals she is bipolar, says people thought she was 'mad' - WATCH

The inmates of ‘Lock Upp’ were given the task of leading a group discussion on mental health awareness. In the conversation, Nisha Rawal claimed to have bipolar disorder; however, she said that this does not imply that she is mentally ill. She was accused of being mentally ill and was not permitted to cry or express her feelings.

Nisha was heard saying in Hindi in a video posted on her Instagram account that she was subjected to mental and physical violence while dealing with a miscarriage.

Take a look-

A few days ago, Nisha spoke freely about Karan's extramarital affair, claiming that he acknowledged to cheating on her.

Nisha stated as she sat with Payal Rohatgi that she questioned him calmly if he had an affair during a conversation. Karan acknowledged having an extramarital affair for the past seven to eight months, according to Nisha.

Last year, Nisha claimed she was subjected to domestic violence by Karan. Nisha reflected on that period and remarked that while physical violence can be cured, emotional trauma is more difficult to overcome. He would go, meet her (the woman karan had an affair with), and return to Mumbai after opening up to me about the affair, Nisha said. She kept it a secret from her mother, who lived with her. She wanted to show to her child that everything was normal. With the bandage on her head, Nisha stated she took care of Kavish's online class.

Nisha mentioned in an earlier episode of ‘Lock Upp’ that her son Kavish was seeing a behaviour therapist while she was divorcing Karan. She further stated that, due to his young age, the child is unaware of his parents' separation.