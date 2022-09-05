Ind vs Pak: Netizens flood internet with Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant memes after actress attends Asia Cup match

Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant memes/Twitter

India lost to Pakistan in the second match of the Super 4 in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 4, as the Babar Azam-led team defeated Rohit Sharma-led team by wickets in the last over. However, apart from the cricketing reasons, the match came in news due to Urvashi Rautela's presence in the stadium.

Urvashi Rautela has been in the news due to her social media feud with the Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as both of them have indirectly used snarky comments on each other on their Instagram profiles. While the Hate Story 4 actress called the cricketer 'chotu bhaiya', the latter responded by saying "Mera picha chodho behen".

As Pant couldn't score more runs and gave away his wicket for just 14 runs, netizens demanded Urvashi's ban from the stadium claiming that the actress-model is responsible for his quick dismissal saying that Pant couldn't concentrate on the field due to her presence in the Dubai International Stadium.

Here are some other hilarious memes that went viral on Twitter

#INDvsPAK#UrvashiRautela

Sase badi panauti @UrvashiRautela



She should be banned from entering into the stadium, she is very dangerous — Mukul Kaushal (@kaushalmukul) September 4, 2022

Rishabh pant in his next interview:

"I won't take name but Ms. UR have attended many matches just to see me even when she doesn't watch cricket at all"#INDvsPAK #Rishabpant #UrvashiRautela #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/fb5xENu2K8 August 28, 2022

What happened if after Rishabh Pant's dismissal the cameraman shows Urvashi Rautela on screen cheering #INDvsPAK #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup2022 — (@Shuklajiin) September 4, 2022

Urvashi, who has been seen in movies like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, and Kaabil among others, had also attended the previous India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday, August 28. Rishabh Pant was dropped from the team in that match, and Dinesh Karthik handled the duties behind the wicket.



India will now play against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on Tuesday, September 6, and Thursday, September 8 respectively. The Men In Blues will have to win both their matches to secure their place in the Asia Cup final scheduled on Sunday, September 11. If Pakistan wins their remaining two matches against the same opponents, we will see the third clash between the two rival nations in the ongoing tournament.