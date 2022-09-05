Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Ind vs Pak: Netizens flood internet with Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant memes after actress attends Asia Cup match

Here are some of the hilarious Urvashi-Rishabh memes that started trending after she attended the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

Ind vs Pak: Netizens flood internet with Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant memes after actress attends Asia Cup match
Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant memes/Twitter

India lost to Pakistan in the second match of the Super 4 in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 4, as the Babar Azam-led team defeated Rohit Sharma-led team by wickets in the last over. However, apart from the cricketing reasons, the match came in news due to Urvashi Rautela's presence in the stadium.

Urvashi Rautela has been in the news due to her social media feud with the Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as both of them have indirectly used snarky comments on each other on their Instagram profiles. While the Hate Story 4 actress called the cricketer 'chotu bhaiya', the latter responded by saying "Mera picha chodho behen".

As Pant couldn't score more runs and gave away his wicket for just 14 runs, netizens demanded Urvashi's ban from the stadium claiming that the actress-model is responsible for his quick dismissal saying that Pant couldn't concentrate on the field due to her presence in the Dubai International Stadium. 

Here are some other hilarious memes that went viral on Twitter

Urvashi, who has been seen in movies like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, and Kaabil among others, had also attended the previous India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday, August 28. Rishabh Pant was dropped from the team in that match, and Dinesh Karthik handled the duties behind the wicket.

READ | Ind vs Pak: Urvashi Rautela gets brutally trolled as Rishabh Pant gets out after scoring only 14 runs

India will now play against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on Tuesday, September 6, and Thursday, September 8 respectively. The Men In Blues will have to win both their matches to secure their place in the Asia Cup final scheduled on Sunday, September 11. If Pakistan wins their remaining two matches against the same opponents, we will see the third clash between the two rival nations in the ongoing tournament.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi government school teachers worked tirelessly to improve students' quality of life: Manish Sisodia
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.