Ind vs Pak: Urvashi Rautela gets brutally trolled as Rishabh Pant gets out after scoring only 14 runs

As Rishabh Pant got out after scoring only 14 runs in the match against Pakistan, netizens started blaming Urvashi Rautela for the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant/File photos

India and Pakistan are facing each other in the second match of the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 4. Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela, who has been involved with Rishabh Pant in the social media feud several times, is also attending the match in the Dubai International Stadium.

As Rishabh Pant got out for scoring only 14 runs in the match, netizens started trolling the Hate Story 4 actress on Twitter. One tweet read, "Didi aapka career to kuch khass chala nhi bechare #Rishabpant ko to dhang se khelne do", while another shared a picture of Rautela smiling and wrote, "Happiest person in the stadium after the wicket of Rishabh Pant".

Here are some of the other reactions

Urvashi had also attended previous India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday, August 28. Rishabh Pant was dropped from the team in that match, and Dinesh Karthik handled the wicketkeeping duties behind the wicket. Dubai International Stadium hosted the last week's match too.

Urvashi, who has appeared in Hindi films such as Kaabil, Great Grand Masti, and Sanam Re among others, also took to her Instagram account and shared a video from the stadium. She was seen wearing a beautiful blue dress in the video which she captioned, "Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup 2022".

READ | Ind vs Pak: Urvashi Rautela back to watching Asia Cup 2022, watch viral video

The tensions between the actress and the cricketer had all stemmed from Rautela's interview wherein she claimed that a certain 'RP' came to meet her during an event in New Delhi. He kept waiting in the hotel lobby and the meeting didn't take place as Urvashi dozed off only to wake up to "16-17 missed calls." Following the actress' claims, Pant hit back at her via his Instagram story in which he had written, "Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them“#merapichachorhobehen."

