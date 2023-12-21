Headlines

India's most expensive web series cost Rs 200 crore, more than Dunki, Animal; it's not Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Farzi

Winter Solstice 2023: All you need to know about the shortest day of year

Watch: RCB's latest buy handed four-match ban for 'intimidating' umpire during Big Bash League match

Healthy snacks to eat in winter

9 must-watch comedy films of Shah Rukh Khan

Tips to follow fitness resolution successfully

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Ajay Devgn reacts to daughter Nysa Devgan being followed by paparazzi, trolled on social media: ‘You can’t change…’

India's most expensive web series cost Rs 200 crore, more than Dunki, Animal; it's not Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Farzi

The most expensive Indian web series features a superstar and has a budget higher than films like Animal and Dunki.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

The days of television and OTT being second fiddle to cinema are long behind us. Over the last few years, the salaries of the performers in web series and the productions’ overall budgets have increased. In fact, some of the most expensive web series today rival big films in terms of production costs. The most expensive Indian web series ever made dwarfed the likes of Animal and Dunki, with the lead star himself taking home a record remuneration.

India’s most expensive web series is...

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Disney+ Hotstar’s Hindi adaptation of the British show Luther, holds the distinction of being the most expensive Indian show on OTT. The series has a reported budget of Rs 200 crore, much higher than anything else on the Indian streaming space. As per a Times of India report, of this, Rs 125 crore was charged by the show’s lead star Ajay Devgn himself with the remainder going into production and marketing costs as well as the salaries of the other cast.

How Rudra’s budget dwarfs Bollywood films

Interestingly, this makes Rudra’s budget higher than some recent big Indian films like Dunki (Rs 85 crore) and Animal (Rs 100 crore). Even Aamir Khan’s ambitious Laal Singh Chaddha had a budget of Rs 180 crore, lower than that of Rudra. Other recent Indian films with budget less than Rudra season 1 include Gadar 2 (Rs 60 crore), Sam Bahadur (Rs 50 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 132 crore).

All about Rudra The Edge of Darkness

Rudra is the Hindi adaptation of Luther, the British crime thriller that stars Idris Elba as a London police detective. In Rudra, the role is played by Ajay Devgn. The show, directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, also stars Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The first season premiered on Hotstar in March 2022.

