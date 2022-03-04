Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' Twitter review: Viewers hail Ajay Devgn's intense acting, spine-chilling sequences

Ajay Devgn's ‘Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness’ premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, and fans flocked to the OTT platform to watch it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' Twitter review: Viewers hail Ajay Devgn's intense acting, spine-chilling sequences

The psychological crime thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' grabbed the internet by storm as fans eagerly awaited Ajay Devgn's OTT debut. The series stars Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, and Raashi Khanna, among many other great cast members, and is based on the British TV serial Luther.

 

‘Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness’ premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, and fans flocked to the OTT platform to watch it. They began tweeting about how much they enjoyed the series shortly after. One admirer applauded the cast members' performances, saying they were 'superb,' and that Ajay Devgn and Raashi Khanna's chemistry was top-notch.  Some people said they couldn't wait to see the next season of the show, while others said Ajay Devgn was fantastic in his OTT debut.

 

Many admirers praised the series' dramatic turns and exclaimed that it blew their minds, while others advised everyone to see it. On one hand  people praised Ajay Devgn for his role in the show, and on the other they expressed their surprise at Raashi Khanna's outstanding performance.

Whats-App-Image-2022-03-04-at-10-37-37-AM

 

 

 

 

 

Ajay Devgn plays DCP Rudraveer ‘Rudra’ Singh in the series, and other important actors include Esha Deol as Shaila Addagatla, Raashi Khanna as Dr Aliyah Choksi, Ashwini Kalsekar as Commissioner Deepali Handa, Atul Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Milind Gunaji, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Luke Kenny, and others.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.