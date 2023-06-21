Kajol opens up about marrying Ajay Devgn at peak of career, calls it 'tough choice'

A still of Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn are among the 'power couple' of Bollywood. The two actors met in the 90s, and after dating for a few years, they got married in 1999. However, getting married wasn't an easy choice for Kajol. Recently while promoting her upcoming series- The Trial, the actress said that it wasn't easy for her to get married at the peak of her career. In the interview, the actress cited references to her personal life and shared that choosing to ‘get married at the peak of her career’ was a tough choice.

While speaking to IANS, Kajol shared the resemblance she shared with her upcoming character and the tough decision she took in her life. "Actually, a lot of instances in my life made me make tough decisions. The fact that I got married at the peak of my career, the fact that I actually joined the film industry, it was a game changer for me because I didn’t know whether I wanted to join the film industry or not."

Kajol further added that her father asked her to think wisely before entering the film industry, as the actress will "never going to get rid of this paint" on her face. However, the actress added, I remember thinking to myself that no, that’s not true, I can take it off whenever I like. Of course, the time has proved that he is right."

Before The Trial, Kajol was previously seen in Renuka Shahane's family drama Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy on Netflix in 2021. The Disney+ Hotstar show is the official Hindi remake of the American legal drama series The Good Wife, which ran on CBS from 2009 to 2016. Apart from Kajol, The Trial will also feature Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chadha, and Kubbra Sait in prominent roles. The show will release on Disneyplus Hotstar on July 14.