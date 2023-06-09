'Cheap and disgusting': Kajol trolled as her 'social media break' turns out to be publicity stunt for new show The Trial

Kajol/Instagram

Kajol made a shocking revelation on Friday morning when she 'deleted' all her Instagram posts and shared a cryptic note that read, "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life", with the caption, "Taking a break from social media." Her fans were left worried and shocked after her announcement.

Well, it turns out it was just a publicity stunt for her new show as the actress has now revealed her first look from her first web series called The Trial. Sharing a new post on her Instagram in the evening, Kajol wrote, "The tougher the trial, the harder you come back! Catch the trailer for my courtroom drama #HotstarSpecials #TheTrial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha on June 12th." Also, all her Instagram posts have now come back on her profile as she had only hidden them for this promotional strategy.

Netizens are now brutally trolling the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress for this marketing gimmick. One Instagram user wrote, "Firstly this stunt is extremely cheap and disgusting, at least you should have thought about your fans before such drama", while another commented, "Disgusting is the word! Absolutely shameful marketing." "Awesome! Crying wolf! No one will believe you next time", wrote another user.

The Trial is not the OTT debut for Kajol as she was previously seen in Renuka Shahane's family drama Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy on Netflix in 2021. The Disney+ Hotstar show is the official Hindi remake of the American legal drama series The Good Wife, which ran on CBS from 2009 to 2016. Apart from Kajol, The Trial will also feature Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chadha, and Kubbra Sait in prominent roles.



