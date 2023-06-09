Kajol takes social media break, says she's 'facing one of the toughest trials' of her life; fans left worried, shocked

Credit: Kajol/Instagram

On Friday, Bollywood actress Kajol took to social media and penned a cryptic note. She said that she is taking a break from social media as she is facing ‘one of the toughest trials of her life.’ Her post left her fans worried and shocked.

One of her fans wrote, “that's okay. Take the time you need. I still love you and I want you to be happy.” The second one said, “Oh no! Take care, prayers.” The third one said, “Why?? What happened?? Can anyone please tell??.” The fourth one said, “I don't know what happened that made you make such a decision, but know that we, the fans, love you and we miss your captions and beautiful posts, We wish you the best.”

The fifth person commented, “I hope that the break does you great good and I wish you the very best as you navigate the tough parts of life. Prayers and love.” The sixth one said, “Aray kio kia hua? Can someone tell?” The seventh one said, “wish everything goes well in your life, you are strong, Kajol, you will definitely overcome everything.” The eighth one said, “Sorry you're going through such at the moment, Kajol ma'am. Please know that troubles never last and come back your strong energetic self. Sending you all the love from Ghana.” The night person wrote, “Everything will be perfectly fine ma'am. Done worry. Insha Allah.”

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky. The actress will be next seen in the movie Sarzameen which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rajesh Sharma and marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. The movie is helmed by Kayoze Irani.

Earlier, while talking about her daughter’s popularity, Kajol told Hindustan Times, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes,"

The actress added, “All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”