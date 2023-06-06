Lust Stories 2 teaser: Neena Gupta advises 'test drive' before marriage; fans excited for Kajol, Tamannaah-Vijay Varma

Lust Stories 2 stars Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia among others

Netflix is back with the second instalment of its successful comedy Lust Stories. The anthology film is returning with four new stories helmed by four new directors abd featuring some surprising faces and names. The teaser for the film was released by the streaming giant on Tuesday morning.

The teaser opens with a montage of the stars in the film, revealing the faces of Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mrunal Thakur. We are then shown a scene of Neena Gupta, with grey in her hair, advising someone that since they test drive cars before buying, there should be a ‘test drive’ before marriage too.

We are then shown small glimpses of the four stories in the anthology, giving the first glimpse of rumoured couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sharing screen space. Reacting to them, one fan wrote, “Omg, those two together on screen finally.” Another added, “Their chmistry is fire.” Many others praised Kajol as well, and said they were looking forward to watching her in the new space and avatar.

Lust Stories 2 comes with phenomenal talent including the four directors helming this anthology: Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma to Sujoy Ghosh. They are backed by a powerful ensemble cast, featuring Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.

Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, Lust Stories 2 is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically. A release date has not yet been annouced. The first Lust Stories, released in 2018, had stories directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar.