'If this were a woman?': TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

TMC leader Mimi Chakraborty has reacted to Ranveer Singh's most recent naked photoshoot. In a series of tweets, the Lok Sabha member talked about equality and urged everyone to view the world from a greater perspective.

Internet broke with Ranveer singh’s latest photoshoot and comments weremostlyJust wondering if the appreciation would hav been same if she was a woman.Or would u have burned her house down,taken up morchas given her a death threat and slut shamed her Mimi chakrabortymimichakraborty July 21, 2022

After Ranveer Singh's most recent images appeared on social media, the internet was completely swept away. In his viral photo series for Paper magazine, the actor is seen sitting on a rug, naked, with perfectly done hair, and casually posing for the camera.

The photoshoot is a tribute to Burt Reynolds, a popular figure in the 1970s who also stripped off for a Cosmopolitan magazine photo shoot in 1972. The actor revealed to the magazine that he had performed naked in some instances so that the audience might see his soul.

