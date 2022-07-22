Soorarai Pottru: Dhanush hails Suriya's historic victory at National Awards, calls it 'big day'

Suriya-Dhanush

Dhanush is proud of Suriya and team Soorarai Pottru's iconic win at the 68th National Film Awards. The Gray Man star took his views over the historic win of Soorarai Pottru to his Twitter and congratulated the team for achieving the magnificent feat. For the unversed, Soorarai Pottru won major accolades of Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Production, Best Music Director, and Best Screenplay.

Dhanush joined in celebrating Soorarai Pottru's victories on Twitter and wrote, "A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash. A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud."

Here's the tweet

A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 22, 2022

The 68th National Film Awards were held on Friday afternoon (July 22) and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior earn the biggest accolades. The winners of the reputed awards were announced by jury member Choreographer Dharam Gulati, and Ajay Devgn and Suriya have been awarded the Best Actor for Tanhaji and Soorarai Pottru respectively.

Talking about other awards, Best Feature Film (Hindi) went to Ashutosh Govarikar-backed Toolsidas Juinor. Whereas, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior won Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Aparna Balamurali won the Best Actress award for showcasing her impressive acting chops in Suriya's Soorarai Pottru. Suriya's 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru also bagged awards in the categories of Best Screenplay (Sudha Kongara) and Best Music Director (GV Prakash), Best Direction (Sudha Kongara), Best Production (2D Production).

Malayalam thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum won two major awards. Director K R Sachidanandan, known professionally as Sachy, won Best Director posthumously, and Biju Menon won Best Supporting Actor. In 2020, Sachy died of cardiac arrest at the age of 47. Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli won Best Supporting Actress for her act in Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum. The film has also won Best Tamil Film and Best Editing. Soorarai Pottru is currently been remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead. Like the original Tamil film, Suriya is backing the Hindi version as well.