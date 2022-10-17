Fitness enthusiast is all praises for Hrithik Roshan for strictly following his diet plan, girlfriend Sada Azad reacts

Photo: Screengrab (Instagram/ @krisgethin)

Fitness enthusiast Kris Gethin shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan and penned a long motivational message. Kris applauded the Bollywood actor for his dedication towards his goal to eat healthily.

Kris captioned the picture, “Do you make Excuses or Commitments? Although most people lack exercise, it’s relatively easy to do - 4 hours of working out per week, 20 mins of cardio daily, it’s manageable. Most people fail when it comes to food. They are influenced by family, friends, marketing, home delivery, fast food, celebrations, holidays, convenience and culture."

"And let’s face it, a lot goes into it such as grocery shopping, cooking, prepping, packing, carrying your food, washing dishes/containers, making time to eat……and sometimes eating 6 times per day. It requires commitment, yet it’s so easy to turn to excuse. How bad do you want it? Your choices will tell you," added the fitness enthusiast.

He mentioned the excuses people make and said, “I hear excuses from people from all around the world but one of the of the more common excuses I hear in India is “I didn’t have anywhere to warm up my food. This, for example, tells me that you don’t want it bad enough.”

He gave an example and quoted Hrithik Roshan's commitment towards his goals and strong determination to his everyday meals and said, “@hrithikroshan and I are pictured here eating a meal just a couple of days ago at while having a meeting at a building site. He didn’t leave the meeting or the building site, he just ate his cold meal as it was meal time (he eats 6 daily plus a protein shake) because he is committed to his goals.”

He concluded by saying, “Don’t let the environment influence you, you get to control your environment. So, which one do you want to be? The excuse or the commitment?"

Hrithik Roshan reshared the post and his girlfriend, Saba Azad also reacted to the post and wrote, “Needed to read this one today.”