Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Tabu look adorable at Drishyam 2 trailer launch, Katrina Kaif gives fashion goals

Ajay Devgn and Tabu were looking were giving us major fashion goals at Drishyam 2 trailer launch.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 17, 2022, 10:34 PM IST

On Monday, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were seen promoting their film Phone Bhoot. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Tabu were looking were giving us major fashion goals at Drishyam 2 trailer launch. 

1. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol
1/6

Bollywood star Bobby Deol was spotted at the airport in a blue tracksuit 

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
2/6

Katrina Kaif was looking beautiful in a multi colour shirt and yellow pants.

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi
3/6

Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen in a yellow sweatshirt and denim pants, teamed up with white shoes.

4. Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter
4/6

Ishaan Khatter was seen promoting his film Phone Bhoot in a satin shirt and denim pants.

5. Ajay Devgn-Tabu

Ajay Devgn-Tabu
5/6

Ajay Devgn-Tabu was looking adorable during Drishyam 2 trailer event on Monday.

6. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
6/6

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash were giving us major couple goals on Monday.

