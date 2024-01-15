HanuMan box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja film beats KGF's first Monday haul, crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India

Headlines

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

9 motivational quotes by 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey

7 healthy benefits of good sleep

8 ways to manage body aches in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Rohit Sharma Becomes Batter With Joint Second-most Ducks In T20Is | IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights

‘Why Did You Do This?’: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Confronted By Estranged Husband Over Son's Murder

Shocking! Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend's Child By Feeding Her Screws, Batteries

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet actress who had superhit debut, then gave 14 flop films, quit acting, net worth is Rs 274 crore, is married to..

This 29-year-old actor beat Katrina, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu at box office, gave first hit of 2024, bigger than Pushpa, KGF

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

HanuMan box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja film beats KGF's first Monday haul, crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India

Teja Sajja's HanuMan beats Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1's first Monday haul.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

article-main
HanuMan box office collection day 4
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja-starrer is having its dream run at the box office. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and though it had a lukewarm start at the box office, it geared up with the positive word of mouth and has now even passed the first Monday test with flying colours. 

The film collected Rs Rs 8.05 crore on Friday and then saw a surge in its box office collection, collecting Rs 12.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 16 crore on Sunday. The first Monday test is crucial which the film passed with flying colours as it collected Rs 14.50 crore at the box office, according to early estimates of Sacnilk. This has taken the total collection of the film to Rs 55.15 crore India net. The Monday figure takes it to near the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the global level which is another achievement for a small-budgeted film. 

Not only this, but Teja Sajja's film has also unlocked another achievement as it surpasses Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 and Rishab Shetty's Kantara's first Monday haul. KGF collected Rs 10.60 on its first Monday and on the other hand Kantara collected Rs 3.7 crore. Hanuman had an overall 79.50% Telugu occupancy and 16.50% Hindi occupancy on Monday, January 15, 2024. 

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan boasts a talented star cast including, Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai. The superhero film received positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics with fans flocking to the theatres, whistling and clapping at the end of the movie. 

Recently, Prasanth Varma took to his Twitter and addressed the negativity around the film and also expressed his gratitude to the fans, the filmmaker said, "I've encountered a significant amount of propaganda surrounding our team, along with the proliferation of fake profiles across social media. It seems like some of this digital debris has been forgotten to be thrown in yesterday's Bhogi fire. However, I express my sincere gratitude to the cinephiles who offered their unwavering support and affirmed our belief that "The one who stands for Dharma will always win." Ultimately, #HANUMAN Kite is set to fly even higher this Sankranti, treading negativity to the depths below." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Saindhav box office collection day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati's film sees slight drop, earns Rs 3 crore

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsals, check routes to avoid

Meet woman who is married to one of world's richest persons, her father-in-law is...

Watch: Nazila reacts after Ayesha Khan claims Munawar Faruqui cheated on his wife with her, says 'don't drag my name'

This actress gave hits with Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, later left films after 7 back-to-back flops, she's now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE