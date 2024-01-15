HanuMan box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja film beats KGF's first Monday haul, crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India

Teja Sajja's HanuMan beats Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1's first Monday haul.

Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja-starrer is having its dream run at the box office. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and though it had a lukewarm start at the box office, it geared up with the positive word of mouth and has now even passed the first Monday test with flying colours.

The film collected Rs Rs 8.05 crore on Friday and then saw a surge in its box office collection, collecting Rs 12.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 16 crore on Sunday. The first Monday test is crucial which the film passed with flying colours as it collected Rs 14.50 crore at the box office, according to early estimates of Sacnilk. This has taken the total collection of the film to Rs 55.15 crore India net. The Monday figure takes it to near the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the global level which is another achievement for a small-budgeted film.

Not only this, but Teja Sajja's film has also unlocked another achievement as it surpasses Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 and Rishab Shetty's Kantara's first Monday haul. KGF collected Rs 10.60 on its first Monday and on the other hand Kantara collected Rs 3.7 crore. Hanuman had an overall 79.50% Telugu occupancy and 16.50% Hindi occupancy on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan boasts a talented star cast including, Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai. The superhero film received positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics with fans flocking to the theatres, whistling and clapping at the end of the movie.

Recently, Prasanth Varma took to his Twitter and addressed the negativity around the film and also expressed his gratitude to the fans, the filmmaker said, "I've encountered a significant amount of propaganda surrounding our team, along with the proliferation of fake profiles across social media. It seems like some of this digital debris has been forgotten to be thrown in yesterday's Bhogi fire. However, I express my sincere gratitude to the cinephiles who offered their unwavering support and affirmed our belief that "The one who stands for Dharma will always win." Ultimately, #HANUMAN Kite is set to fly even higher this Sankranti, treading negativity to the depths below."