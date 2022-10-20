Search icon
Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt breaks Pakistan box office records

After debuting in 25 regions and 500 screens, the revival of the 1979 classic The Legend of Maula Jatt has amassed an astounding Rs 51 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

The epic movie The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, has finally been released, and if Deadline is to be believed, it enjoyed a strong opening weekend at the box office. 

After debuting in 25 regions and 500 screens, the revival of the 1979 classic has amassed an astounding Rs 51 crore (2.3 million dollars) in worldwide revenue. The film has established a new benchmark for Pakistani films and their popularity abroad. 

The Legend of Maula Jatt tells the tale of prizefighter Maula Jatt (played by Pakistani star Fawad Khan), who battles Noori Natt, one of the most feared fighters of the era, while being tormented by his previous demons. In addition to Fawad and Mahira, Hamza Ali Abassi and Humaima Malik play important roles in the movie. 

The Legend of Maula Jatt broke box office records in the US, earning $290,000, while the results were greater in the UK, where the film brought in a total of $355,000. In UAE, it took in a staggering $515,000; the Fawad-starring movie brought in $517,000 in Pakistan. 

Speaking to Deadline, director Bilal Lashari said he is ‘overwhelmed’ with the response the film is getting. He then added,  “I’m beyond overwhelmed by the love the film has received from audiences and critics alike the world over. We are so proud that The Legend of Maula Jatt has been instrumental in putting Pakistan-made cinema on the global map as it continues to win over hearts in theaters across the world.” 

READ: Fawad Khan reveals he got hospitalised after trying to gain weight like Christian Bale, Aamir Khan

For those who are unaware, a few years ago, while accepting the best film award for his romantic drama Kapoor and Sons at a film festival, Fawad Khan had said, "I couldn’t make money out of coding. I was a terrible computer engineer. I was down and I became an actor to make money." 

According to Times now, he further said, “I think being honoured with this award, not just on this platform, but also on so many other Indian platforms, goes to show how much love and warmth there is in the audience all around the world." 

