Fans trend 'Shehnaaz X Badshah' after 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant's photos from Kashmir go viral

On Monday, the paparazzi clicked Shehnaaz Gill at the Mumbai airport while leaving the city. Now, the Punjabi actor-singer has touched down Kashmir for a professional commitment. Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a few selfies of Shehnaaz straight from Kashmir with a caption stating, "#shehnaazgill in Jammu Kashmir for @badboyshah new track #Shehnaazians." Interestingly, rapper Badshah liked the comment which gave away a confirmation that the collaboration is indeed on the cards.

Soon after that, fans started a Twitter trend 'Shehnaaz X Badshah' as they can't keep calm and witness this epic collaboration. One of the fans tweeted, "Okayyyyy so Badshah liked the post too, it's officially confirmed. We're getting a huge project!!! Shehnaaz X Badshah @ishehnaaz_gill."

While another fan wrote, "Can't keep calm because it's Shehnaaz X Badshah."

Another user wrote, "When her BTS of Shona Shona (dance clip) in that golden fringe dress came out I so wanted her to be part of Badshah's next number and looks like its finally happening the way I am smiling, shivering, this feeling is definitely something else. Can't wait. Shehnaaz X Badshah."

Check out a few fan reactions below:

During a recent interaction with Bombay Times, Shehnaaz revealed that she wants to become a playback singer. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant said, "I am quite patient and selective when it comes to working. I have a few projects, including a film, the details of which cannot be divulged yet. I have always chosen quality over quantity. Chaahe kam kaam karu, par achha karu. My dream is to play a quintessential heroine. I can act any part, but I want to try difficult characters. That apart, I plan to focus on my career as a singer. I want to lend my voice to singles and also be a playback singer. Main Shehnaaz Gill ke naam ko bada karna chahti hoon bada soch kar."