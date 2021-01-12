'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill reveals her marriage plans, sends Sidharth Shukla's fans into frenzy

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were in Goa during the last week of December to shoot for a music video where they celebrated New Years' together.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla shot to immense fame after their stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'. The show has now ended, however, fans of the rumoured couple never miss a chance to ship them together.

Recently, Shehnaaz went live on her verified Instagram account to interact with her fans and spoke about her marriage plans which sent Sidharth Shukla fans into a frenzy.

One fan asked Shehnaaz her marriage plans, to which she replied, "Shaadi? Meri umar nahi hai shaadi ki. Ab mere paas hai time. Agar main struggler hoti toh main pakka shaadi kar leti. Mere bachche bhi ho gaye hote (Marriage? I don’t think I am at the age where I should get married. I still have time. If I was a struggler, I would definitely have been married. I would have kids also by now)."

Shehnaaz further added, "But abhi mere mehnat karne ka time hai. Main mehnat kar rahi hoon aur main shaadi karungi jab mera mann karega (But right now, it is time for me to work hard. I am working hard and I will get married when I feel like it)."

On the work front, Shehnaaz along with Sidharth headed to Goa during the last week of December to shoot for a music video. The duo returned to Mumbai after celebrating New Years' together. Their videos and photos of dancing and having a gala time in Goa immediately went viral on the internet.

After their stint in 'Bigg Boss 13', Shehnaaz and Sidharth have so far featured in two music videos titled 'Bhula Dunga' by Darshan Raval and 'Shona Shona' sung by Tony Kakkar.