Dulquer Salmaan expresses gratitude after he wins Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Chup

Credit: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday expressed gratitude after receiving his first-ever award for the Hindi film Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Taking to Instagram, Dulquer dropped pictures of himself with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Award.

Sharing the picture, he penned a long note, "This one felt special! My first ever award for Hindi. And my first ever for Best Actor in a negative role. Many thanks to the jury of @dpiff_official for this honour and @abhialmish for being such a kind host. For some reason my old friend, my nerves got the better of me on stage and I blanked out like a first timer."

He thanked Chup director R Balki for the opportunity and for showing trust on him. "So the one person I truly need to thank for this is Balki sir. I dont know how he saw me as Danny but he did. And the conviction he had in me, his guidance and vision was everything for me. Thank you sir and all my wonderful costars, the best crew and everyone at @hopeprodn for giving me the best experience on #Chup. This one is for all of you," he added.

R Balki also received Best Director Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Chup. Apart from Dulquer, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller.

It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also a part of the film. The screenplay and dialogues of `Chup: Revenge of Artist have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film`s director of photography (DOP), `Chup: Revenge of Artist` is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer will be next seen in the action thriller King of Kotha. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The official release date of the film is slate during Onam.

