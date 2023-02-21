Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt support Alia Bhatt over invasion of privacy row: 'Nothing short of stalking'

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt called out a media portal for 'invading her privacy' by clicking her at home. She shared her pictures taken by two men from the terrace of her neighbouring building and said ‘all lines were crossed today’.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed.”

She further added, “This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed dat. @mumbaipolice.” Bollywood stars including Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor supported the access.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits of a woman isn’t safe in her own home to forget if she is a public figure or not for a second…. Any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct and these are people in media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one’s privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @Mumbaipolice.”

Anushka Sharma wrote, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them respectful of people space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting the photos of our daughter despite repeated requests.”

Shaheen penned a long note and wrote, “ So it’s totally cool to point zoom lenses into people’s home while hiding in neighbouring building for content now? Grown men. With camershiding across the road.”

She further wrote, “Taking surreptitious photos of an unaware woman without her consent in her Home. The fact that the person in the photo is a celebrity does not somehow make this day.”

